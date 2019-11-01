Remembering Dr. Robert C. Kingsbury, Sr.

Robert Coburn Kingsbury, Sr., M.D. of Millington, MD, passed away on October 29, 2019 at Bay Health Medical Center, Kent General in Dover, De. He was 92.

Born on November 5, 1926 in Baltimore, Md., he was the son of the late Emma S. Kingsbury and Arthur M. Kingsbury, Sr. He was raised in Baltimore and educated in the public-School System (Elementary School #15, Gwynn’s Fall Park Jr. High, Baltimore City College High School.

He enlisted in the Naval Reserve at age 17, during WWII. Bootcamp was at Bainbridge, Md., starting in November 1944, followed by Navy Corps School at the same location. Following graduation from Corps School, he was sent to the National Naval Hospital in Bethesda for a short period of time. He volunteered for over-seas duty and was promptly sent to San Francisco for assignment as 3rd Class Petty Officer. While awaiting assignment in San Francisco, the war abruptly ended by the dropping of the A-Bomb. He was then assigned to a fillet as independent duty corpsman on LSM 158, during the occupation of Japan. He continued service on the LSM 158 until she was decommissioned in New Orleans in 1946.

He used the benefit of the GI fill after his honorable discharge from active duty in 1946 and enrolled in a special pre-med course at University of Maryland, College Park. He married to Mildred R. Thomas in 1948. He completed 3 years of pre-med and was accepted at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore. After the first year of medicine school, he was awarded a Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Maryland. He completed four year at the Medical School and graduated as a member of the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Society. He then went to Philadelphia Naval Hospital and completed a rotating internship. He had no obligated services after internship and was sent to inactive duty in 1954.

From 1954 through 1957, he established a private practice in Federalsburg, MD. After that, he moved his growing family (5 children) to Seaford, De. and went into partnership with Dr. John Rawlins. This practice grew over the next 22 years. During that time, he was certified as a charter member of the American Board of Family Practice. He was re-certified every 6 years on 3 occasions.

In 1979, he was granted active duty status in the Naval Reserve and was assigned to the Naval Hospital in Philadelphia. For 3 months in 1980, he was also assigned as officer in charge of a surgical support team to the Naval Ships of the USS Guadalcanal group in the Mediterranean and Red Seas.

After he returned to Philadelphia, he established the first department of Family Practice at Naval Hospital and later he spent several months assigned to the Military Sealift Command in Bayonne, N.J..

He retired in 1986, from the Navy and found a job in Health Service with Merck & Co., West Point, Pa.. He stayed their over 10 years and returned as active director of Health Services with Master Status of ACDEM.

He retired to the quiet life of the Eastern Shore of Maryland in 1996 and became primary caregiver of his handicapped son, Bob Junior, who died in 2017.

He was a fan of the local sports teams, the Orioles and the Ravens. He loved woodworking, reading, boating and at one time he built a hydroplane which was enjoyed by his sons and family. He enjoyed his retirement and quiet time and was a member of the Frank M. Jarman American Legion, Post 36.

In addition to his wife, Polly Kingsbury, he is survived by three sons, William T. Kingsbury and wife Jayne of Jacksonville, FL, Barry L. Kingsbury and wife Paige of Barclay, Md., and Jeffrey A. Kingsbury and wife Tami of Baltimore, MD; a daughter, Joanne Doelp and husband Francis of Exton, Pa., and seven grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son, Robert C. Kingsbury, Jr. and a brother, Arthur Mack Kingsbury Jr.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 11:00 am at Fellows Family Funeral Home, 370 W. Cypress St. Millington, Md., where relatives and friends may call one hour prior (10-11am). Interment will be in Crumpton Cemetery, following the service.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be sent to Compass Regional Hospice 160 Coursevall Dr, Centreville, Md. 21617.