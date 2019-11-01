Maryland Citizens’ Health Initiative Urges Marylanders to Sign up for Affordable Health Insurance

Maryland Citizens’ Health Initiative President Vincent DeMarco released the following statement today about the launch of Open Enrollment through the Affordable Care Act, which begins November 1st and runs through December 15th.

“Marylanders have a great opportunity to sign up for affordable health insurance during Open Enrollment beginning November 1st. We are really excited that premiums for quality coverage have gone down the past two years, and there are more plans to choose from to match each family’s budget.

“The good news is that nine out of 10 people who look for coverage on the state’s online insurance marketplace, Maryland Health Connection, will qualify for subsidies, which makes insurance even more affordable.

“These insurance premiums have gone down thanks to hard work by the General Assembly and the Governor, which approved an innovative reinsurance policy two years ago, and that continues to pay dividends. We commend the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange for the great work they have done in implementing these laws and in making the Affordable Care Act work well for Marylanders.

“While we have been able to bring down the number of people who lack health insurance in Maryland significantly over the past several years, about 290,000 still lack coverage. We are optimistic that we can continue to bring that number down even further this year, which strengthens our overall insurance marketplace and gives more Marylanders peace of mind as they cope with health issues.”

