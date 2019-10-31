RiverArts Minute: Mary Ann Herron on Local Student Art Exhibition

Mary Ann Herron discusses the November RiverArts exhibition of work from Kent County Public and Private School Student Artists. The show will run for 2 Weeks Only – Oct 30 through Nov 17. Work by students from every school in the county will be on display, showcasing the breadth of talent and creativity of students in a range of mediums, styles, and subject matter. Students, families, and the public are all invited to our First Friday opening reception. Family-friendly snacks and beverages will be provided.

Opening Reception: November 1, 5 – 8pm

Chestertown RiverArts

315 High Street, Suite 108

Chestertown, MD 21620

410-778-6300 Chestertownrverarts.org