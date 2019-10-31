Remembering Mary Ellen Dreisbach

Mary Ellen Stokes Dreisbach of Rock Hall, Md. died on October 26, 2019. She was 66.

Born on March 22, 1953 in Chestertown, Md., she was the daughter of the late Horace Leonard Stokes and Helen Lucille Glenn.She attended school in Kent County and was studying to become a nurse. She met Keith Dreisbach. Sr in 1974 and later the two married on September 1, 1984. She was a consummate caregiver for her family. She enjoyed going out, gardening, her pets (dogs, cats, especially her birds). She was a great cook, loving wife, mother and grandmother.

She is predeceased by her brother Horace Melvin Stokes and grandson Keith E. Dreisbach III. She is survived by her husband Keith Dreisbach Sr, three sons Timothy Lee Price, Keith E. Dreisbach, Jr, Horace L. Dreisbach, one daughter Mary Helen Dreisbach, Brother Kevin L Stokes, Sister Lisa C. Jones and three grandchildren Kayla, Hayden and Kaitlyn and her dog Zoey.

Services will be held Friday, November 1, 2019 at 1:00 pm with a visitation one hour prior at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church in Rock Hall.

In lieu of flowers contribution may be made to the funeral home to help with expense. Arrangements by Fellows Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home PA 130 Speer Road Chestertown, Md. 21620.