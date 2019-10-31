Homeports Educational Program: Safely Transporting Seniors



HomePorts presents Safely Transporting Seniors – a hands-on training session for HomePorts’ Volunteers and anyone who may have to transport a senior. The event is on November 7, 11:00 a.m., at Chestertown Town Hall, 2nd Floor, 118 N. Cross Street. The guest speaker is Brooke Maier, Physical Therapist with UM Chester River Home Care.

Learn how to safely transport seniors by assisting them up and down steps, in and out of cars, and use of their walkers, cane and wheelchairs. In addition we will cover HomePorts transportation policies.

We strongly encourage all our volunteers to attend this hour-long session.

The talk is free. Please make a reservation by contacting Karen Wright at 443-480-0940 or email at Karen@homeports.org.