Compass Regional Hospice Schedules Candlelight Remembrance Services

Compass Regional Hospice’s will host Candlelight Remembrance Services in Queen Anne’s, Kent, and Caroline counties beginning in November.

The centerpiece of the Candlelight Remembrance Service is the reading of the names of Compass Regional Hospice patients who have died in the past 13 months. Members of the community also are invited to bring the names of their loved ones whom they would like to be remembered during the holiday season.

At 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, a service will be held at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 101 S. 5th Ave., Denton.

At 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, a candlelight remembrance ceremony will be held at Centreville United Methodist Church, 608 Church Hill Rd., Centreville.

At 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, a ceremony will take place at the Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 101 N. Cross St., Chestertown.

During these special services, there is an opportunity to reflect on the precious lives of those who have passed away, and you are invited to honor and remember your loved ones. All services are free and open to the public. A time of fellowship and light refreshments will follow the services.

For more information about the Candlelight Remembrance Services in Queen Anne’s, Kent and Caroline counties, or if you are unable to attend a ceremony but wish to find out more information about individual or group counseling services that may fit your needs, please contact Rhonda Knotts, Grief Support Services supervisor, at 443-262-4109 or rknotts@compassregionalhospice.org.

Services available in Queen Anne’s, Kent and Caroline counties include individual and family grief counseling, grief support groups, school‐based grief counseling, a grief retreat summer camp called Camp New Dawn, and remembrance events and specialized workshops. Since grief support programs are offered free of charge, Compass Regional Hospice depends on donations to cover the cost of operating its grief support services.

Compass Regional Hospice

Since 1985, Compass Regional Hospice has been dedicated to supporting people of all ages living with a serious illness, and those learning to cope following the death of a loved one. Today, the organization is a regional provider of palliative care, hospice care, and grief support in Queen Anne’s, Kent, and Caroline counties. Whether serving their patients in private residences, skilled nursing facilities, or Compass’ residential centers in Centreville and Chestertown, staff and volunteers are guided by their mission to provide comprehensive and compassionate care. Grief support services are offered to families of all patients, as well as to children and adults in the community who are grieving the loss of a loved one. Compass Regional Hospice is a fully licensed, independent, community-based nonprofit organization certified by Medicare and the state of Maryland, and accredited by the Joint Commission. It is affiliated with the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization and the Hospice & Palliative Care Network of Maryland. For more information about Compass Regional Hospice, call 443-262-4100 or visit compassregionalhospice.org.