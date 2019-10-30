Chestertown RiverArts Seeks an After School Enrichment Program Coordinator

Chestertown RiverArts is seeking a Program Coordinator/Lead Teacher for the winter 2020 session of our After School Enrichment Program. The After School Program serves children in grades 1 through 5 and is a key component of RiverArts’ KidSPOT activities. The program runs four days each week for 8 weeks in the winter/spring of the school year, with a one week break halfway through the session.

The After School Enrichment Program Coordinator plans and organizes the program in advance of the session, and serves as Lead Teacher on program days. Tasks and responsibilities include:

• Lesson and snack planning, and ordering of supplies

• Working with RiverArts staff on scheduling, marketing, and promotion

• Coordinating with Elementary School staff on logistics and the awarding of need-based financial aid

• Scheduling and supervising volunteers and guest teachers

• Keeping and reporting records of attendance, volunteer and paid hours, program expenses, and other data

KidSPOT’s core belief is that encouraging creativity in children sparks dialogue and problem solving, and empowers young people to engage as valued members of our diverse community. Daily and weekly after school activities support this belief and incorporate STEAM concepts, open-ended exploration, problem-solving, and imaginative creativity.

Classroom teaching experience is required, along with flexibility, logistical and organizational skills, creativity, enthusiasm, excellent written and verbal communication skills, comfort with all modes of communication technology (telephone, email, text, and messenger services), and a commitment to supporting and promoting

RiverArts galleries and main office are at 315 High Street, Suite 106, Chestertown, MD 21620 – (in the breezeway). Gallery hours are Tuesday – Friday, 11 AM to 5:30 PM, Saturday 10 AM to 5:30PM, Sunday 11 AM – 3 PM, First Fridays until 8 PM.