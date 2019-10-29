The Trippe Gallery Celebrates its 6th Birthday!

This Friday marks the 6th birthday of The Trippe Gallery with a special reception during First Friday’s Gallery Walk. In concert with the 49th Annual Waterfowl Festival, November in The Trippe Gallery will feature two new exhibits by artists depicting mixed media landscapes of African animals and Avian landscapes.

Angela Herbert-Hodges grew up in a small village in the green rolling countryside of Cumbria. An idyllic place between the high peaks of the Lake District and the grey waters of the Solway Firth. She has lived and worked in London, Paris, Spain and Zimbabwe, and has currently put down roots on the Eastern Shore of Maryland.

Angela is a contemporary watercolorist who also uses paper, gouache, and pastel to create her vibrant and colorful paintings of landscapes, figures, and African animals. Her work offers glimpses into her deep interests, with Collaged studies of the environment, and a large series of endangered African animals, with a focus on rhinoceros and elephants.

In addition, Herbert-Hodges is a Cordon Bleu chef and a competitive fencer for many years, while in U.K. and later, winning two U.S.A. Women’s Veterans titles for Foil. She also represented America in a five nation competitions.

The avian landscapes of local artist Kevin Garber have been a popular exhibition at the gallery year-round. Kevin’s new work are in oils and show spectacular color and a fresh brush style. Artist Kevin Garber has been drawing and painting birds for 40 years. From large-scale abstracted prints to tiny detailed renderings, Garber has used birds as a muse throughout his career. Instinctive, decisive and fluid, birds are “in the moment” in a way that humans can only imagine.

For more information, please call 410-310-8727.