Remembering George R. Glenn

George Riley Glenn of Chestertown, Maryland died peacefully in his home on October 26, 2019. He was 92.

Born on June 29, 1927 in Rock Hall, Maryland, he was the son of Edgar Glenn and Elsie Coleman. He graduated from Rock Hall High School in 1944. He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He was very active as a baseball and softball player in the late 1940’s through the early 1950’s. He played in the MarDel League, Bi-State League and the Kent & Queen Anne’s Softball League.