House of the Week: All Decked Out by Jenn Martella

Now that the glorious fall weather enables us to enjoy our outdoor spaces, this waterfront property on a point of land with panoramic water views from a wrap-around deck caught my eye. It is also appealing since there is a main house and a detached guest house that is accessed from separate driveways so each house has both proximity and privacy. The guest house is close to the water’s edge and the main house is set higher above the water. The main house’s brick chimney and the brown of the siding of the house blend together and nestled in a clearing surrounded by the mature trees.

The dramatic great room at the point of the main house has a fireplace flanked by full height angled walls of sliding doors with transoms with angled headers that follow the underside of the pitched ceiling. The angled walls offer diagonal vistas to the landscape and the water beyond. Although there is a formal dining room, I would prefer to linger over dinner surrounded by windows in the bay shaped informal dining area with a triangular transom above the rear wall of triple windows. The large kitchen with a center island is open to the informal dining bay and has skylights for additional lighting. Soffits over the upper cabinets become a backdrop for a cook’s collection of favorite molds, baking pans and utensils.

I especially liked the master bedroom with its warm light blue walls, wood floors, modern furnishings and its sliding doors to the screened porch. The family room at one end of the house has bright yellow walls, colorful upholstered furnishings, millwork with a TV, computer area and worktable under the triple windows to the woods and water view for a true multi-purpose room.

The guest house’s front door divides the great room into living and dining areas, each with sliding doors to its deck for views of the water. Most of the rooms have pitched ceilings and the interior finishes are primarily knotty pine giving the guest house the feel of a cozy cabin.

Main house and guest house with one-level living, wrap-around deck and screened porch to enjoy the gardens and the wooded waterfront setting with easy access to the Chesapeake Bay-so much to offer!

For more information about this property contact Chris McClary with Gunther McClary Real Estate at 410-275-2118 (o), 410-708-2614 (c) or mcclary21@hotmail.com, “Equal Housing Opportunity”.

Spy House of the Week is an ongoing series that selects a different home each week. The Spy’s Habitat editor Jennifer Martella makes these selections based exclusively on her experience as a architect.

Jennifer Martella has pursued her dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. Her award winning work has ranged from revitalization projects to a collaboration with the Maya Lin Studio for the Children’s Defense Fund’s corporate retreat in her home state of Tennessee.