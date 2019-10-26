Dominick Farinacci: Back By Popular Demand

A welcome favorite in Easton’s jazz scene, trumpeter Dominick Farinacci returns on Saturday, November 9th, for an evening performance at Christ Church in Easton.

In this must-see retrospective, the renowned musician—who served as Global Ambassador to Jazz at Lincoln Center—will offer glimpses of past and more recent repertoires, including last year’s Lady Sings the Blues, a tribute to women’s contributions to blues, and Rhapsody in Blue, Farinacci’s interpretation of George Gershwin’s groundbreaking masterwork from 1924.

“We’ll also be getting into some of the music from the records I’ve released over the past ten years or so,” he said.

From the American Songbook and Piazzolla to the blues and gospel, the show will undoubtedly have something for everyone. It’s fitting, too, that it takes place over Veteran Day’s weekend, as Farinacci will focus some stage-time on Modern Warrior Live—a theatrical music experience that tells the tale of a soldier’s return to civilian life.

The production combines dynamic musical performances, led by Farinacci, and the autobiographical details of United States Army Veteran Jaymes Poling’s three years as an infantryman with the 82nd Airborne Division.

“It spans all generations of music,” Farinacci said, referring to Modern Warrior Live’s soundtrack that portrays the veteran’s psychological experiences during, and after, combat. “The audience can expect to hear a lot of songs they’ve heard before, but in a completely different context, as well as completely new material.”

Whether it’s an intimate show in a friend’s living room or a 5,000-person convention, Farinacci describes the entire experience as humbling, seeing the message relate with veterans across generations and the impression it’s left on civilian communities.

“I wouldn’t say this experience “changed” anything about my musical development, but it has certainly brought into acute focus my passion to make [a] social impact through my music,” he said.

Farinacci’s band, along with vocalist Will Blaze, will include accordionist Michael Ward Bergmans (from YoYo Ma’s Silkroad Ensemble), Quincy Phillips on drums and Kris Funn on bass.

This “best of” show is a natural culmination of Farinacci’s various Easton performances over the years. When Al Sikes, former chairman of Chesapeake Music’s Jazz Committee (and producer of the Monty Alexander Jazz Festival) approached Farinacci with the concept, he, admittedly, didn’t take much—if any—convincing.

“I always love playing in Easton,” he added. “The quality of the people and deep sense of community and pride permeates every venue we play in and creates such a welcoming and soulful vibe.”

Presented by Jazz on the Chesapeake, a program of Chesapeake Music, Dominick Farinacci: Back by Popular Demand, will begin at 8 p.m. Saturday, November 9th, at Christ Church in Easton. General admission tickets are $45; sponsor tickets (reserved seating) are $100. To purchase, call 410-819-0380 or visit Jazzonthechesapeake.com.