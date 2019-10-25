Rotarians Are Ready for Soup ‘N Sip Saturday

The Chestertown Rotary Club is hosting its third annual “Soup & Sip” event at The Kitchen at The Imperial at 208 High Street in Chestertown, October 26th from Noon to 3:00 pm. The proceeds of this year’s event will benefit the Kent County Maker’s Space Technology Program.

The Soup & Sip gathering features local eateries and wineries offering samplings of their signature crab soup recipes for cream of crab or vegetable crab soups in addition to a variety of fine wines. Guests will have an opportunity to enjoy the many offerings and vote for their favorites. The cost is $25.00 for 10 tasting tickets and 1 raffle ticket for our special wine gift basket and more may be purchased at the door.

Participating restaurants include The Kitchen at The Imperial, Germaine’s, Luisa’s Cucina Italiana, Chester River Yacht & Country Club, The Fish Whistle at the Granary, Blue Bird Tavern, Uncle Charlie’s Bistro, Barbara’s on the Bay and Osprey Point Restaurant. Local wineries will include Rivers to Canal Wineries, featuring Crow Vineyard & Winery, Broken Spoke, and Chateau BuDe-Bohemia Manor.

The event is sponsored The Chestertown Spy, Eastman, Angelica Nurseries, Think Big, Lerner Family, WCTR Radio, Delmarva Power, The Kent County News, Price Rentals & Events, and Choptank Electric Cooperative.