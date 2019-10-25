Mid-Shore Pro Bono to Host Free Financial Legal Literacy Workshops

Mid-Shore Pro Bono is pleased to announce the launch of a series of free Financial Legal Literacy Workshops funded by the Rural Maryland Council. The workshops will be held at locations across the Eastern Shore and will empower consumers to prevent financial challenges becoming legal issues.

Mid Shore Pro Bono’s Financial Legal Literacy workshops are for those seeking assistance with vital personal financial matters such as household budgets, managing debt, renting vs. buying a home, navigating unemployment, student loans and record expungement. The workshops are free to the public and are appropriate for attendees of all ages and in all stages of their financial lives.

“The continued support of the Maryland Rural Council allows us to help families find financial stability, which means children grow up in safe homes with a roof over their heads and food on the table,” said Sandy Brown, Mid-Shore Pro Bono Executive Director. “Education and early intervention are critical to keeping clients in their homes and avoiding bankruptcy and other debt-related issues. Many individuals don’t know their rights and are reluctant to confront these issues, but we are here to help. We are especially grateful to our volunteer attorneys, Derek Hills, Tim Abeska and Ann Shaw who will providing free expert legal information at each of the workshops.”

The first workshop in the three-part series, “Budgeting: Understanding Debt Management,” will be held on Thursday, November 14th from 6:00 – 7:30pm at the Easton Family YMCA on Peachblossom Road. Attendees will learn about household budgets, managing debt (including student loans), credit reports, building credit and legal situations to be aware of. Childcare is available for those who register before November 1st.

The second workshop, “Know Your Rights Before Signing for a Home” will be held on Wednesday, November 20th from 6:00- 7:30pm at the Kent County Library, and the final workshop, “Navigating Unemployment and Record Expungement,” is scheduled for Thursday, December 5th from 6:00- 7:00pm in Salisbury, exact location is TBD.

All workshops are free, but registration is required. Door prizes, food and drinks will also be available. Email info@midshoreprobono.org or call 410-690-8128 ext. 306 to register in advance.

About Mid-Shore Pro Bono

Mid-Shore Pro Bono connects low-income individuals and families who need civil legal services with volunteer attorneys and community resources across the Eastern Shore. Founded in 2005, Mid-Shore Pro Bono is a Maryland 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Dedicated staff and volunteers work to eliminate barriers and provide access to justice for all Eastern Shore residents. For more information or to make a donation, call Mid-Shore Pro Bono at 410-690-8128 or visit www.midshoreprobono.org.