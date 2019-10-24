After 10 Year Hiatus, Gunston Golf Closes Season with ESIAC Golf Championship Stroke Play Win

Gunston School’s golf team marked the close of the first season of golf after a nearly ten-year hiatus with a victory in stroke play at the 2019 Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Association Golf Championship. Gunston headed to Glen Riddle Golf Club in Berlin, Md. on October 22 as rain showers were in the forecast. Wet weather held out long enough for tournament play to conclude. By round’s end, Gunston’s captain, freshman Paget Kellogg, was at the top of the leaderboard, shooting a 41, two strokes over the field.

Gunston’s remaining golfers battled with Salisbury School, Salisbury Christian, and Worcester Prep for the team title. Salisbury Christian won the team match; Gunston finished third.

Gunston’s golfers played in matches against teams throughout the Eastern Shore this fall. The team makes its home at Prospect Bay Country Club and finished the season with a 6-15 record.