YMCA is Coming to Chestertown, Haacke Drive and Scheeler Road

The Dixon Group and the YMCA of the Chesapeake are happy to announce that the YMCA is coming to Chestertown. The new Kent County Family YMCA will take over operations of the Kent Athletic and Wellness Center beginning January 1, 2020. Dixon believes the YMCA is better equipped to support the needs to the community and are proud of the partnership with the YMCA that made this happen.

The YMCA has run Summer Camp at Kent School the past three summers and now with a Y in Chestertown will look to offer a full complement of programs and services you would expect from a YMCA. “We’re excited to be given the opportunity by The Dixon Group to serve Kent County and look forward to expanding programs, member services, and partnering with others to strengthen our community,” said Robbie Gill YMCA of the Chesapeake Chief Executive Officer.

There are plans for a full facility YMCA on the corner on Haacke Drive and Scheeler Road in the near future. The new Kent County Family YMCA will provide new and expanded amenities to meet key community needs within Kent County and create community hub where are all welcome.

For more information on the YMCA please visit www.ymcachesapeake.org or contact YMCA of the Chesapeake, Chief Executive Officer, Robbie Gill at rgill@ymcachesapeake.org

About the Y

The Y is one of the nation’s leading nonprofits and the largest Human Service organization on the Eastern Shore of Maryland; strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. Across the Shore Ys engage over 40,000 members; men, women and children – regardless of age, income or background – to nurture the potential of children and teens, improve the shore’s health and well-being, and provide opportunities to give back and support neighbors. In 2018, the YMCA of the Chesapeake provided over $1,795,000 in assistance to over 16,000 community members, turning no one away due to inability to pay. www.ymcachesapeake.org