MD 213 in Centreville Closed Until 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) is detouring traffic on MD 213 (Centreville Road) temporarily to accommodate replacement of the bridge over Old Mill Stream Branch at the south end of the town of Centreville.

The detour will be in effect until 5 a.m. Monday, October 21, as crews move the new replacement bridge into place. Demolition of the old bridge occurred yesterday and today. MD 213 (Centreville Road) is closed between MD 18 (Main Street) and Little Kidwell Avenue. The detour route uses Commerce Street, MD 304 (Railroad Avenue) and US 301 (Blue Star Memorial Highway. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure.

An average of 7,500 vehicles uses this section of the roadway each year, so motorists should plan on extra weekend drive time. For more information on the $2.5 million bridge replacement project, please click here.

MDOT SHA works hard to maintain safe traffic mobility in work zones for motorists, as well as our crews. Drivers need to stay alert, focus on driving and, look for reduced speed limits, as well as other driving pattern changes. Drive like you work here and slow down in construction zones.

For a list of all major MDOT SHA projects, click on Road Ready, MDOT SHA’s electronic construction brochure. For a look at real-time commute conditions, log onto md511.maryland.gov.

For Immediate Release

Contact: MDOT SHA Office of Communications – (410) 545-0303