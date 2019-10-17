Marc Castelli’s “The King’s Tide” Exhibit at Massoniart

For over twenty-five years, Marc Castelli has been exhibiting his stunning watercolors of the workboats, watermen, and historic log canoes of the Chesapeake at the Carla Massoni Gallery in Chestertown, Maryland. The King’s Tide, his annual one-man exhibition opens on October 25th and continues through November 27th. Collectors, friends and all who love the Chesapeake will have the opportunity to visit with Castelli at his Opening Reception on Friday, October 26th from 5-7:30 pm. There will be two public receptions with a second planned for Downrigging Weekend on Friday, November 1st from 5-7:30 pm

Massoniart is honored to have been involved with of the Sultana Education Foundation’s premier festival since its inception. Now in its 19th year, the Sultana’s Downrigging 2019 festival Tall Ships and Bluegrass has a new twist. Taking advantage of Chestertown’s newly revitalized waterfront, Downrigging 2019 is expanding to include three days of bluegrass music and public sails on a fleet of Tall Ships. There is no other festival in the world like Sultana Downrigging. MASSONIART is proud to be a sponsor and to feature the annual Castelli exhibition as an official partner event. For a list of festival activities: www.sultanaeducation.org

During the Downrigging Weekend, plan to join us for the festival and Chestertown’s November First Friday Celebration on November 1, 5 -7:30 pm. Visitors are also welcome to Marc Castelli’s Gallery Talk on Saturday, November 2nd at 10 am. Each year, Marc offers an in-depth conversation as he walks the exhibit and shares the narrative of the year’s collection.Complimentary coffee from Evergrain Bakery.

Gallery Hours during Downrigging Weekend: Friday, 11-7:30, Saturday, 10-6 pm, and Sunday, 11-3 pm.

Castelli is considered a master of his genre. He is on the water over 100 days a year gathering material to paint. Forty years of crewing on racing sailboats, and over twenty years actively participating on workboats has enabled him to get past the spectator view that represents the majority of marine and regional art. Wherever he trains his focus, from workboats to the simplest of skiffs, he brings to the viewer a deeper understanding of the magic of the Chesapeake.

The King’s Tide features over forty new watercolor paintings with a full range of subjects – including workboats of all descriptions, watermen plying their trade in wild weather,hunters in the field, and the historic Chesapeake Bay log canoes. All are guaranteed to delight both collectors and those new to his work.

For additional information please contact Carla Massoni at 410-778-7330 or visit www.massoniart.com. Gallery hours: Thursday & Friday, 11-4, Saturday, 10-5, and Sunday, 11-2 or by appointment.

To learn more about Sultana Downrigging Weekend visit www.sultanaeducation.org

For a complete list of activities in the Chestertown Arts & Entertainment District and Kent County visit: www.townofchestertown.com, www.kentcounty.com, www.downtownchestertown.org