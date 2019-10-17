Letter to Editor: Harris Votes to Separate Children from Families at U.S. Border

I believe that our 1st District Representative in Congress is out of step with the voters in our district. He just voted against H.R. 2203, a bill that would have banned the cruel practice of tearing families apart at the border, a practice which then leads to our government keeping separated children in pens and cages. I cannot believe that members of the 1st District of Maryland are ok with keeping children in cages. This practice is a stain on our country’s compassionate image and our legacy as defenders of freedom everywhere. We must do better.

Harris’ cruel stance even goes against the position of recently resigned, Interim Director of the Department of Homeland Security, Kevin McAleenan. McAleenan stated recently when questioned by NBC News about the family separation policy:

“its just not worth it. Really, a better system, as I’ve said many times, would allow us to detain families together during fair and expeditious immigration proceedings and getting actual immigration results from the court,” Kevin McAleenan, Director, Department of Homeland Security

We need a non-partisan, comprehensive immigration system that is fair and expeditious. This cruel practice of caging children will not make the U.S. safer, in fact I think it will do the opposite as it potentially radicalizes a generation of immigrants against the U.S. who one day will remember how they were mistreated. This is not who we are. We must show compassion toward these families. We must do better.

Harris voted against a bill that would have banned family separations. He brings shame on us all. For more info visit here.

Call Harris’ office and voice your opposition to separating families and keeping children in cages. 202-225-5311. Call your clergy and civic leaders. This is a non-partisan issue. It’s time we spoke out against this cruel practice. Be it Republican or Democrat, it’s time for new leadership in the 1st Congressional District.

Seeking good governance,

Chris Koch

Easton