Redner’s Grocery Receipt Collection Program Will Help Fund Medical Equipment

Redner’s Markets has approved the Chester River Health Foundation to participate in the “Save-A-Tape” program through which the Foundation will receive a one percent (1%) donation for the total of all receipts collected.

Proceeds will help fund the new CT scanner for Radiology and the soon-to-arrive Chemistry Analyzer for the lab at UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown, which collectively, will cost nearly $1.4 million.

Redner’s patrons are encouraged to start saving receipts and turn them in for collection by the Foundation, either by dropping them in designated box in the hospital lobby or mailing them to the Chester River Health Foundation, 100 Brown Street, Chestertown, MD 21620.

For more information, please contact Debra Lauser, the Foundation’s development specialist, at (410) 810-5661 or by email at dlauser@umm.edu.

