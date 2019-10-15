House of the Week: A Four-Square that’s a Ten

My last house in Knoxville, TN, was an American Four-Square. I was captivated by this charming Four-Square on one of Chestertown’s highly sought after streets, Mt. Vernon Ave., located between downtown and Washington College and convenient to the shopping centers on Washington St.

I loved the front elevation with its upper level shake siding and main level lap siding in contrasting neutral colors, the side open porch and the sunroom. The porch has an oversized Craftsman style column that rests on the siding half wall and a beautiful stained Craftsman style front door. Another porch at the driveway side leads to a stair down to a full basement and up to the main level.

The front door opens to the stairway and the living room that spans the rest of the house width with windows at each side for daylight. The house is beautifully furnished with Craftsman pieces including a settee with a mirror and coat hooks just inside the front door. Another pair of French doors leads to the sunroom with wrap-around windows. Wood floors, white walls and woodwork make this a cozy spot for reading.

A wide wall opening leads to the to the dining room with a pair of French doors at the rear wall leading to the deck overlooking the deep rear yard. The wood table and Craftsman wood chairs define the dining space that is open to the kitchen. The galley kitchen walls are painted an accent color that highlights the white cabinets, dark countertops and stainless steel appliances.

I also loved the aqua green walls, wood floors and white trim of one bath with its vintage wall mounted white porcelain lavatory and wall mounted medicine cabinet. The second floor bedrooms enjoy bird’s eye views of the rear yard and the master bedroom has a private deck to expand the space.

Great architecture that has been meticulously maintained, furnishings that complement the Four-Square architectural style, a deep lot, fully fenced back yard, close to all the best amenities Chestertown has to offer-irresistible!

For more information about this property, contact Liddy Campbell with Cross Street Realtors at 410-778-3779 (o), 410-708-5433 (c) or liddy@csrealtors.com, “Equal Housing Opportunity”.

Spy House of the Week is an ongoing series that selects a different home each week. The Spy’s Habitat editor Jennifer Martella makes these selections based exclusively on her experience as a architect.

Jennifer Martella has pursued her dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. Her award winning work has ranged from revitalization projects to a collaboration with the Maya Lin Studio for the Children’s Defense Fund’s corporate retreat in her home state of Tennessee.