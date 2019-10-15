Bordley History Center Renovations Begin

Renovations at the Bordley History Center, home of the Historical Society of Kent County, will begin next week.

The Center‘s research library will be closed starting Wednesday, October 16. Librarian Joan Andersen will be temporarily located in the first floor museum.

However, there will be no access to the collections located in the second floor library, and the Cross Street entrance will be closed.

During the renovations, the Bordley History Center’s hours will be changed slightly. The Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday to Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. Please use the High Street entrance only.

The renovations will take place in three stages. This initial stage will stabilize the rear brick façade of the Center. The second stage will reinforce the Center’s basement which supports the front façade. The third stage will be remove the stucco on the front façade, replace an interior beam, replace the stucco, and install new window display cases facing High Street. Funding for the renovations is through a matching funds grant from the Maryland Heritage Area Authority.

As the renovations advance, the library is expected to reopen, and the first floor museum and shop may be closed. Total renovation time is expected to be six weeks.

The Society’s History Happy Hour during First Friday on November 1 will be moved to the Emmanuel Church.

The Bordley History Center is located 301 High Street, Chestertown.