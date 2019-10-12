Haven Ministries Hosts 3rd Annual Beef, Bonfires & Cigars

The 3rd Annual Beef, Bonfires & Cigars to benefit Haven Ministries will be held on November 2, 2019, from 6 to 9 p.m. Once again, the event will be held at the beautiful Wye River Conference Center, 600 Aspen Drive in Queenstown. It is an evening filled with food tastings and from local restaurants including The Narrows, Harris Crab House, Fisherman’s Inn, Chesapeake Chef Services, Range & Reef, Capriotti’s, Smoke Rattle and Roll, Bridges and Chef/ Author Vicky Mullaney, to name a few. Beverage samples will be provided from The Winery, Lyons Distillery, and will include a cash bar with signature drinks. Live music from John Frase and Forrest Anderson (formally of Hot Tub Limo), a Live and Silent Auction, a Prize Wheel, cars from Maserati and Alpha Romeo, boats from Annapolis Boat Sales, cigars from Port of Call and lit fireplaces throughout the venue will enhance the evening. Various vendors will have items for purchase to jump-start holiday shopping. The host sponsor of this year’s event is PNC Bank.

Plan on spending the night at this stunning Four-Star Resort. There are limited rooms available and reservations are being accepted directly at the Wye Conference Center. You can also find a direct link to the hotel on the Haven Ministries web site under the Events tab.

Haven Ministries Business Partners include Diamond Level Sponsors: Island Furniture Studio, Increte, and BAAR. Sapphire Level Sponsors: The Bay Times, The Wye River Conference Center, What’s Up Media, and PNC Bank. Platinum Level Sponsors: Construction Services and Supply, The Roof Center, Safe at Home Senior Care, and Prospect Bay Country Club. Gold Level Sponsors: Harris Crab House, Riley Custom Homes, Swan Cove Salon, The Narrows, Waterman Realty, Homeland Title & Escrow, Hemingway’s Restaurant, Rang & Reef, and The Shore Update. Silver Level Sponsors: Chesapeake Hearing Center, Holiday Inn Express, Island Dental Studio, Lundberg Builders, Island Flooring, McCrone, Realty Navigator, Shore United Bank, US Healthcare, Rotary Kent Island, Serr.Biz, LLC, Rodan & Fields (Ann Allen), and Shore Sign. Bronze Level Sponsors: Chesapeake Chef Services, Blue Heron Catering, Chesa Del Crier, Capriotti’s (Chester), Joseph W. McCartin Insurance, Computer Island, Island Athletic, Island Athletic, Legal Shield, Maid Healthy, Rodan & Fields (Debi Ensor), Cari Healy Hair, Linda Prochaska, Bob Gosselin Photography, Bella Rosa Medi Spa, Visiting Angels, Barbara Martin, KI Minuteman Press, Kentmorr Restaurant, First Home Mortgage, and The Winery.

Proceeds from the “Beef, Bonfires and Cigars” event will support Haven Ministries Housing Assistance Program. Haven Ministries, with the support of its executive board, church coalition, staff, business owners, community agencies, and dedicated volunteers, is currently planning a long-term housing program to be located in the Kent Island area. This long-term program will be funded by private donations made directly to Haven Ministries and enable the organization to offer year-round services in a consistent stable environment for those experiencing housing insecurities. The program, structured similar to that of a landlord-tenant relationship, will include a process for individuals and families to apply for the program, pass a background check, and agree to work with a case manager to transition into permanent housing. The goal of the Housing Assistance Program is to offer comprehensive resources including education, job training, and employment opportunities to give individuals and families the opportunity to stabilize, build up their resources, and successfully move on to safe and affordable housing.

Tickets to the “Beef, Bonfires and Cigars” cost $60 per person and are available online at haven-ministries.org (https://whatsuptix.com/events/Beef-Bonfires-and-Cigars-11–2-2019). For further information, call 410-739-4363.

Love shapes the ministry, love transforms people, and hope prevails at Haven Ministries. Haven Ministries operates a seasonal Homeless Shelter located at the Kent Island United Methodist Church in Stevensville, a Resource Center at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Centreville, the Haven Ministries Food Pantries at Safe Harbor Presbyterian Church in Stevensville and Centreville United Methodist Church in Centreville, Our Daily Thread Thrift Store in Stevensville and Hope Warehouse in Queenstown.