New Diabetes Provider Sees Patients in Chestertown and Denton

Medha Satyarengga, MD has joined the University of Maryland Center for Diabetes and Endocrinology. Dr. Satyarengga completed his undergraduate and medical degrees at Universitas Indonesia in Jakarta, Indonesia, and spent three years as a primary care physician at Aditya Medical Center in Jakarta, Indonesia. Subsequently, he completed a residency in internal medicine at Mount Sinai St. Luke’s and Mount Sinai West in New York City, and a fellowship in diabetes, endocrinology and metabolism at University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore.

Board-certified in internal medicine, Dr. Satyarengga has published, lectured and presented on diabetes and endocrinology topics, and is a member of the Endocrine Society, the American Diabetes Association, American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists, the American College of Physicians and the Indonesian Medical Association.

Dr. Satyarengga is seeing patients at UM Shore Medical Pavilions in Chestertown and Denton. Patients may make an appointment with him by calling UM Center for Diabetes and Endocrinology, 410-822-1000, ext. 5757.

