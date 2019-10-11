Horn Point Laboratory’s Incredible Open House – Save the Date!

Family friendly and free, join the fun, Saturday, October 12 from 11am to 4pm at the Horn Point Laboratory’s annual Open House umces.hpl/openhouse, located just outside Cambridge.

Explore environmental science through exhibits and hands-on activities. Board the research vessel RACHEL CARSON and explore oyster farming at the boat basin. Visit the East Coast’s largest oyster hatchery to learn about the iconic oyster from baby spat to restoration sanctuaries. Games and free t-shirts for the kids and food and ice cream for all provided by Ruritans and Maiden Maryland. This is a great family event with something for all ages, so plan to spend some time at the Horn Point Lab’s Open House and learn about the amazing world of marine scientists.

“This is the best day of the year for the community to learn about the science of the Bay. Everyone at the lab is on deck to explain their research with activities and displays that make it easy to understand,” said Horn Point Laboratory Director, Mike Roman.

• Fly a drone over a digital map of the Chesapeake Bay.

• Play in a digital sand box to create shorelines and model weather’s impact around the Bay with laser imaging.

• See an animation of the travels of oyster larvae as they move from the reef where they spawned to their new, permanent home reef.

• Match up a DNA sequence to microscopic creatures important to the food chain.

• Observe and learn about sturgeon whose ancestors date to the Jurassic period

• Build a healthy marsh and learn who are our best partners in this effort.

• Meet and talk to graduate students about their environmental career goals.

• At the children’s activity booth, create eco-friendly animals that live in our waters. Play games that teach fun facts about the Bay. Go on a scavenger hunt through the exhibits to learn how the Bay’s lasting health starts with each of us making a cleaner environment today.

Dive into Science & see the Bay the Horn Point way, learn about cutting edge research faculty and graduate students conduct in the Chesapeake Bay and across the world’s oceans.

FREE! Directions to the Horn Point Laboratory

2020 Horns Point Road, Cambridge, MD 21613.

Questions? Contact Carin Starr 410-221-8408 or cstarr@umces.edu