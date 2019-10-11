Habitat for Humanity Choptank Hosts Workshop for Older Adults

Habitat for Humanity Choptank will host their 3rd home maintenance workshop for older adults on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 – this will be the first workshop held in Talbot County. This event offers a fun, informative opportunity for older adults and family members who want to live in their home as they age. Topics include hands on tips for preventative home maintenance, when to call in a professional, how to find resources to help with home repair costs, and how to find good, reliable help when you need it. This free event will take place at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 100 Peachblossom Road in Easton; the doors will open at 5:30 PM with the program starting at 6:00 PM.

The AARP Foundation’s “Here to Stay: Home Upkeep for All” workshop is a part of Habitat for Humanity’s national Aging in Place program. Habitat Choptank has been invested in this program since 2015 and is one of only three Habitat affiliates nationwide chosen to implement and test the AARP Foundation’s pilot “Here to Stay” program. The aim of this program is to improve quality of life for older Americans through home repair and modifications that foster a safe, livable and lasting environment to age in their home and community – to build strength, stability and self-reliance.

In Habitat Choptank’s two county service area, housing repair is a priority for local government and residents. Residents who have lived in homes for decades without any issues find themselves struggling with steps, staircases and other exterior repairs which make senior residents especially vulnerable. This workshop aims to offer important information about necessary resources that help keep people safe, healthy and secure, and allow them to age in place.

RSVP to the “Here to Stay: Home Upkeep for All” workshop on October 29th in Easton at 410-476-3204 or familyservices@habitatchoptank.org. Event sponsored by Habitat for Humanity Choptank and the AARP Foundation.

For more information about this initiative, to make a donation that benefits our local community, or volunteer on home repair projects, call 410-476-3204 or visit www.HabitatChoptank.org.

About Habitat Choptank

Since 1992, Habitat Choptank has made home ownership possible for 82 families and has completed critical health and safety repairs in partnership with over 179 qualifying homeowners. At present, 12 homes are under construction in Dorchester and Talbot Counties. Income qualifying homebuyers are offered access to affordable mortgage financing in order to purchase a new construction or rehabbed home from the nonprofit’s project inventory. After completing “sweat equity” hours, attending pre-homeownership classes, and meeting debt reduction and savings goals, these individuals and families will purchase homes that they helped construct and assume the full responsibilities of homeownership including maintaining their home, paying property taxes and repaying their mortgage over 30 to 33 years. Habitat accepts applications for its homeownership and repair programs throughout the year. For more information, to make a donation that benefits our local community, or volunteer, call 410-476-3204 or visit www.HabitatChoptank.org.

About AARP Foundation

AARP Foundation works to end senior poverty by helping vulnerable older adults build economic opportunity and social connectedness. As AARP’s charitable affiliate, we serve AARP members and nonmembers alike. Bolstered by vigorous legal advocacy, we spark bold, innovative solutions that foster resilience, strengthen communities and restore hope. AARP Foundation. For a future without senior poverty.