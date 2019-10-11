Compass Regional Hospice Recognizes World Mental Health Day

Compass Regional Hospice will recognize World Mental Health Day on October 10th by raising awareness and continuing our efforts to support the mental health of our patients and community members.

The diagnosis of a serious illness effects all aspects of life for both the patient and the caregiver. CRH uses a comprehensive team approach to ensure that a patient and their family receives not only the physical, but also the psychological and spiritual support they need. By focusing on all aspects of a life-limiting illness, their team of doctors, nurses, social workers, and volunteers aim to improve the overall quality of life.

As each patient’s diagnosis varies, so does their mental health treatment plan. Our nurses and social workers help identify the emotional needs of the patient and their family, and uniquely tailor their careto meet those needs.

Whether or not hospice is in place for support during a terminal diagnosis, losing a loved one can be difficult to process. Compass Regional Hospice’s specialized bereavement team can offer the support needed to navigate your grief. Throughout the mid-shore, they offer monthly support groups, one-on-one counseling, family grief camp, and therapy for children and teens in the Caroline, Kent and Queen Anne’s County school systems.

To register or to learn about grief support programs and services available through Compass Regional Hospice, contact Rhonda Knotts at 443-262-4109 or rknotts@compassregionalhospice.org.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

International Survivor Day, Saturday, November 23rd, at The Hope & Healing Center, located at 255 Comet Drive in Centreville. International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day was designated by the United States Congress as a day when the friends and family of those who have died by suicide can join together for healing and support. We will host our gathering from 10 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Please RSVP to Rhonda Knotts at 443-262-4109 or at rknotts@compassregionalhospice.org.

Candlelight Remembrance in Caroline County, Sunday, November 3rd. at 4:00 p.m. at St. Luke’s Methodist Church in Denton, MD 21629.Free and open to the public to help us honor and remember your loved ones who have passed away. For more information, please contact Wayne Larrimore at 443-262-4108 or wlarrimore@compassregionalhospice.org.

Candlelight Remembrance in Queen Anne’s County, Sunday, November 24th at 4:00, at the Centreville United Methodist Church, in Centreville.Free and open to the public to help us honor and remember your loved ones who have passed away. For more information, please contact Rhonda Knotts at 443-262-4109 at rknotts@compassregionalhospice.org.

Candlelight Remembrance in Kent County, Sunday, December 1st at 4:00 p.m. at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Chestertown, MD 21620.Free and open to the public to help us honor and remember your loved ones who have passed away. For more information, please contact Ann O’Connor at 443-262-4124 or aoconnor@compassregionalhospice.org.

Hope and Healing Holiday Workshop, Saturday, December 7th; from 10:00-12:00 at The Hope & Healing Center, 255 Comet Drive, Centreville MD. Enjoy conversation and creative activities designed to help heal from the loss of a loved one. Open to anyone 18 and older, includes light breakfast. Registration is $10. RSVP to Rhonda Knotts at 443-262-4109 rknotts@compassregionalhospice.org, or Ann O’Connor at 443-262-4124 aoconnor@compassregionalhospice.org.

ONGOING SUPPORT GROUPS:

All Losses Grief Support Group, First Thursday of each month, 10 – 11 a.m. Kent County Public Library, Rock Hall Municipal Building, 5585 Main Street, Rock Hall. A drop-in group for individuals, 18 and older, who have experienced any type of loss. For more information or to register, please contact Ann O’Connor at 443-262-4124 or

aoconnor@compassregionalhospice.org.

All Losses Grief Support Group, Fourth Monday of each month, 12 – 1:15 p.m. Caroline County Public Library, Rural Development Corp. Conference Room, 101 Cedar Lane, Greensboro. A drop-in group for individuals, 18 and older, who have experienced any type of loss. Please bring a lunch. For more information, please contact Wayne Larrimore at 443-262-4108 or wlarrimore@compassregionalhospice.org.

All Losses Grief Support Group, Fourth Tuesday of each month, 12 – 1:15 p.m. Federalsburg Public Library, 123 Morris Avenue, Federalsburg. A drop-in group for individuals, 18 and older, who have experienced any type of loss. Please bring a lunch. For more information, please contact Wayne Larrimore at 443-262-4108 or wlarrimore@compassregionalhospice.org.

Bereaved Parents Grief Support Group, First Monday of each month, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. Compass Regional Hospice, 255 Comet Drive, Centreville. A drop-in group for individuals, 18 and older, who has experienced the loss of a child, at any age, regardless of the circumstances. Dinner is provided. For more information, please contact Rhonda Knotts at 443-262-4109 or rknotts@compassregionalhospice.org.

Healing After a Loved One’s Suicide, Second Wednesday of each month, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. Compass Regional Hospice, 255 Comet Drive, Centreville. A drop-in group for individuals, 18 and older, dealing with the loss of a loved one from suicide. For more information, contact Rhonda Knotts at 443-262-4109 or rknotts@compassregionalhospice.org.

Recovering After a Substance Passing, Third Thursday of each month, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. Compass Regional Hospice, 255 Comet Drive, Centreville. A drop-in group for individuals, 18 and older, dealing with the loss of a loved one from a substance overdose. Please join us for dinner and conversation/discussion. There also may be special guests or presenters to the group from time to time. For more information, contact Rhonda Knotts at 443-262-4109 or rknotts@compassregionalhospice.org.

Compass Regional Hospice

Since 1985, Compass Regional Hospice has been dedicated to supporting people of all ages living with a serious illness, and those learning to cope following the death of a loved one. Today, the organization is a regional provider of palliative care, hospice care, and grief support in Queen Anne’s, Kent, and Caroline counties. Grief support services are offered to families of all patients, as well as to children and adults in the community who are grieving the loss of a loved one.