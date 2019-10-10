CRY&CC Calls for Artists as Part of 90th Birthday Celebration 

Chester River Yacht & Country Club is celebrating its 90th Anniversary and as part of the festivities, the Club has invited artists to participate in the “Birthday Art Contest.” The winner will be announced at a Birthday Gala, held on Saturday, November 16, 2019.

Members and friends are invited to submit renderings of the Club House, River Front Area and/or Golf Course views. Interested persons may gain access to the subject areas during the month of October. However, access to the Golf Course for photos is limited, requiring permission, and no one shall be permitted to remain on the Course to create their submission. Submissions may be created in several mediums; Oil, Acrylic, Charcoal, Pastel, Watercolor or Colored Pencil.

The entry fees for the contest are $10.00 for Members and $20.00 for Friends (Non- Members). This entry fee entitles each contestant to submit up to 2 pieces. Entries will be presented to the Club between November 1st and November 3rd. The judging by the Members will be held the week of November 5th.

Entries may be offered for Sale, commission free, by attaching a pricing tag. Contestants shall sign each submission on the back only; contact information is suggested, as well.

If you are interested, contact Jerren Wetterau, Club Manager, at 410-778-3818.