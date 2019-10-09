Rep. Andy Harris to Hold Three Town Halls on Eastern Shore

Rep. Andy Harris, M.D. (MD-01) announced three upcoming local town halls, October 13 in Caroline County and Talbot County and October 14 in Worcester County. The Town Halls are free, open to the public, and include an extended question and answer session with the Congressman. Topics of discussion will cover a wide variety of issues of interest to constituents, including gun control proposals and 2nd Amendment Rights, health care, and impeachment proceedings.
Town Hall information:
Sunday, October 13
2:00-3:00 PM
Greensboro Volunteer Fire Company
13760 Greensboro Road
Greensboro, MD 21639
6:30-7:30 PM
Talbot County Free Library
100 West Dover Street
Easton, MD 21601
Monday, October 14
5:30-6:30 PM
Stephen Decatur High School
9913 Seahawk Road
Berlin, MD 21811
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.