Rep. Andy Harris to Hold Three Town Halls on Eastern Shore

Rep. Andy Harris, M.D. (MD-01) announced three upcoming local town halls, October 13 in Caroline County and Talbot County and October 14 in Worcester County. The Town Halls are free, open to the public, and include an extended question and answer session with the Congressman. Topics of discussion will cover a wide variety of issues of interest to constituents, including gun control proposals and 2nd Amendment Rights, health care, and impeachment proceedings.

Town Hall information:

Sunday, October 13

2:00-3:00 PM

Greensboro Volunteer Fire Company

13760 Greensboro Road

Greensboro, MD 21639

6:30-7:30 PM

Talbot County Free Library

100 West Dover Street

Easton, MD 21601

Monday, October 14

5:30-6:30 PM

Stephen Decatur High School

9913 Seahawk Road

Berlin, MD 21811