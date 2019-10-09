The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

You are here: Home / Archives / Rep. Andy Harris to Hold Three Town Halls on Eastern Shore

Rep. Andy Harris to Hold Three Town Halls on Eastern Shore

by Leave a Comment

Share

Rep. Andy Harris, M.D. (MD-01) announced three upcoming local town halls, October 13 in Caroline County and Talbot County and October 14 in Worcester County.  The Town Halls are free, open to the public, and include an extended question and answer session with the Congressman.  Topics of discussion will cover a wide variety of issues of interest to constituents, including gun control proposals and 2nd Amendment Rights, health care, and impeachment proceedings.

Town Hall information:

Sunday, October 13
2:00-3:00 PM
Greensboro Volunteer Fire Company
13760 Greensboro Road
Greensboro, MD 21639

6:30-7:30 PM
Talbot County Free Library
100 West Dover Street
Easton, MD 21601

Monday, October 14
5:30-6:30 PM
Stephen Decatur High School
9913 Seahawk Road
Berlin, MD 21811

|

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

×

Make a DonationMaybe later

×
We're glad you're enjoying The Chestertown Spy.

Sign up for the the free email blast to see what's new in the Spy. It's delivered right to your inbox at 3PM sharp.

Sign up here.