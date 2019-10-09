Easterseals Offers Respite Grants to Families in Need

Easterseals Delaware & Maryland’s Eastern Shore’s newest program will offer respite grants to families who are caring for a child under 18 with mental or behavioral health issues. The program is funded through the Division of Prevention and Behavioral Health Services (PBHS). The Child and Adolescent Caregiver Respite application period is open now along with their other respite grant programs.

“All caregivers need a break, and our respite voucher funding allows families to do just that,” Nancy Ranalli, Easterseals Director of Community Outreach & Assistive Technology, said. “We are thrilled to partner with PBHS to offer this new program for these previously underserved families raising children with mental or behavioral health issues. This program expands our menu of respite options so we can reach and support more families.”

Easterseals also offers grants to support family caregivers providing unpaid care to a person of any age or disability through Easterseals Lifespan Respite Program. Easterseals Relative Respite Program is designed to support grandparents or other relatives who are raising children because the parent is no longer able to do so. This program is offered to those who are 55 or older and raising children who are under 18.

Respite, or a temporary break from caregiving, helps keep families physically and emotionally healthy by reducing the likelihood of depression, anxiety and isolation. Caregivers who need respite may apply online at https://tinyurl.com/y6euwsg7 by calling 302-221-2087 or emailing resources@esdel.org for more information.

The Lifespan Respite and Relative Respite program are partially funded by the Division of Services for Aging and Adults with Physical Disabilities through the National Family Caregiver Support Program.

For 100 years nationally, Easterseals has served as an indispensable resource for individuals with disabilities, veterans, seniors and their families. Easterseals Delaware & Maryland’s Eastern Shore offers a range of services, including children’s therapies, assistive technology, recreational camping, day programs for adults with physical or intellectual disabilities, and respite services for caregivers. To learn more about how your local Easterseals helps children and adults with disabilities, call 1-800-677-3800 or visit www.de.easterseals.com.