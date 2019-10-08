The Chestertown Spy

Talking About Another Chesapeake Bay Bridge

Talking About Another Chesapeake Bay Bridge Interested in learning more about this issue? Pros & cons will be presented on Thursday, October 17th, 2019 at the Democratic Club of Kent County general meeting at the Chester River Yacht & Country Club, 7738 Quaker Neck Rd, Chestertown, MD 21620.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., for dining and socializing. Program begins at 7 o’clock. Presenters: Samuel Shoge is currently Economic Development Coordinator for Talbot County Department of Economic Development & Tourism; co-founder of Kent County Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals, and owner of Shore Studios.

Previously Mr. Shoge was Assistant Director of Admissions at Washington College, served on the town’s Planning Commission & the board of directors for the Potomac and Chesapeake Association for College Admission Counseling. Mr. Shoge served for one term on the Chestertown Town Council, representing Ward 3, served on the town’s Planning Commission, and is a former volunteer fire fighter.

Elizabeth Watson has been a consulting community planner with Heritage Strategies, LLC; is a volunteer member of the board of the Kent Conservation and Preservation Alliance; former Executive Director of Eastern Shore Heritage, Inc.; co-author of Saving America’s Countryside: A Guide to Rural Conservation (National Trust for Historic Preservation); producer of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s film Living Off the Land. Wake Forest University recognized Ms. Watson as a Distinguished Alumna in 2017, and in 2018 she was honored by the American Planning Association as a Fellow in the College of the American Institute of Certified Planners.

Contact: Virginia Kerr Democratic Club of Kent County Cell number: 443-480-3552 Email: ginnykerr@gmail.com

Letters to Editor

  1. “Another Chesapeake Bay Bridge”?
    The three remaining alternative routes being proposed by the State of Maryland include only one to Kent County (crossing the bay to Eastern Neck, then crossing the Chester River to Queen Anne’s County).
    Is that the third bridge to be discussed at the Dems’ meeting?
    If that’s the case, the discussion should be very short, if at all, and a waste of time at that.
    Why? Because Governor Hogan has announced that the ONLY crossing that makes sense to him is a third bridge from Sandy Point to Kent Island, presumably parallel to the present two.

