RiverArts Minute: Patti Hegland discusses Exhibition of Work from Artists in 2019 Studio Tour

This year, 63 Artists at 37 locations throughout Kent and Northern Queen Anne’s county are participating in the 20th Anniversary Studio Tour. Samples of their work are on display in the RiverArts Gallery throughout the month of October. At the gallery you can also pick-up a 31-page color brochure and map. The Studio Tour will be held Oct 19, 20, & 26, 27 from 10AM to 5PM. Visit the Studio Tour website at www.studiotour.chestertownriverarts.org for more information.

Artists’ Talk

October 10, 5:30PM

Chestertown RiverArts 315 High Street, Suite 108 Chestertown, MD 21620 410-778-6300 Chestertownrverarts.org