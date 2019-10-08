The Chestertown Spy

Remembering Joe Campbell

Lori and Joe Campbell

The Rock Hall marina community has lost a longtime industry leader.
Joseph A. Campbell, Jr. of Rock Hall, Maryland died on October 7, 2019. He was 76. He was born in Collingswood, NJ on January 4, 1943 the son of the late Joseph A. Sr. and Eleanora Fiore Campbell. A graduate of Haddonfield High School class of 1960, Joe served in the U.S. Army Reserves. Campbell worked as a contractor and became a partner with Dick Andrews in Voorhees, NJ until 1970 when the family moved to Rock Hall, MD. In Rock Hall, Joe continued to apply his trade, building homes in Rock Hall and the surrounding communities.
On May 26, 1982 he married Lori Clark of Rock Hall.  In 1993 they purchased Windmill Point Marina and North Side Marina on Walnut Street in Rock Hall and created North Point Marina. Joe and Lori grew North Point into a destination marina with hotel, pool and other amenities including the famous “free sunsets”.

Joe was a lifetime member of the Sons of the American Legion.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his step-son Edwin O. “Cap” Pickering and his wife Amy of Galena a daughter and his daughter Jennifer M. Campbell of New Jersey, along with his two grandchildren, Hannah and Evan Pickering, whom he adored.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister Patricia Campbell in 2013.

Services will be held on Tuesday, October 15th at 12:00 (noon) at Fellows, Helfenbein, and Newnam Funeral Home 130 Speer Road Chestertown where relatives and friends may call one-hour prior (11-12). Interment will be in St. Paul’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Rock Hall Vol. Fire Co. P.O. Box 577 Rock Hall, MD 21661 or Rock Hall American Legion Post P.O. Box 207 Rock Hall, MD 21661 or Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or Kennedyville United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 32, Kennedyville, MD 21645.

 

