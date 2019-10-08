Remembering Joe Campbell

Joe was a lifetime member of the Sons of the American Legion.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his step-son Edwin O. “Cap” Pickering and his wife Amy of Galena a daughter and his daughter Jennifer M. Campbell of New Jersey, along with his two grandchildren, Hannah and Evan Pickering, whom he adored.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister Patricia Campbell in 2013.
Services will be held on Tuesday, October 15th at 12:00 (noon) at Fellows, Helfenbein, and Newnam Funeral Home 130 Speer Road Chestertown where relatives and friends may call one-hour prior (11-12). Interment will be in St. Paul’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Rock Hall Vol. Fire Co. P.O. Box 577 Rock Hall, MD 21661 or Rock Hall American Legion Post P.O. Box 207 Rock Hall, MD 21661 or Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or Kennedyville United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 32, Kennedyville, MD 21645.
