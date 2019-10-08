Remembering Joe Campbell

The Rock Hall marina community has lost a longtime industry leader.

Joseph A. Campbell, Jr. of Rock Hall, Maryland died on October 7, 2019. He was 76. He was born in Collingswood, NJ on January 4, 1943 the son of the late Joseph A. Sr. and Eleanora Fiore Campbell. A graduate of Haddonfield High School class of 1960, Joe served in the U.S. Army Reserves. Campbell worked as a contractor and became a partner with Dick Andrews in Voorhees, NJ until 1970 when the family moved to Rock Hall, MD. In Rock Hall, Joe continued to apply his trade, building homes in Rock Hall and the surrounding communities.

On May 26, 1982 he married Lori Clark of Rock Hall. In 1993 they purchased Windmill Point Marina and North Side Marina on Walnut Street in Rock Hall and created North Point Marina. Joe and Lori grew North Point into a destination marina with hotel, pool and other amenities including the famous “free sunsets”.