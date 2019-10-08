Election 2019, Tom Herz for Ward 2

Software developer, project manager, small business owner and Ward 2 candidate Tom Herz pins hopes on Kent County’s new fiber optic network to attract hi-tech entrepreneurs and their families to Chestertown.
He believes the addition of data centers in the community will create new business opportunities and help grow the tax base.
