Eastern Shore Farm & Country and Eastern Shore Wreath companies open new location

Donna Legg (holding scissors) and Eric Legg (left of Donna) are the owners of Eastern Shore Wreath Company. Jason Miller (right of Donna), owns of Eastern Shore Farm & Country, with Michael Brison. Photo courtesy of Cindy Genther.

Donna and Eric Legg of Eastern Shore Farm & Country Company and Jason Miller and Michael Brison of Eastern Shore Wreath Company have moved to their new locations with fanfare. The businesses were previously located at the Village Shops in Rock Hall and expanded to co-locate at 5745 Main Street. On September 28, 2019, Main Street Rock Hall and the Greater Rock Hall Business Association held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of the new locations. The store will be open 10:00am until 5:00 pm daily.
