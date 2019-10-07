Obtaining and Retaining Volunteers Workshop October 15

Volunteers greatly extend the work of our non – profit organization. They allow us to provide services and programs that otherwise could not be considered because of limited resources. Where do you find the volunteers? Once committed, how do you assure that they are engaged and invested in your cause; and are powerful, effective voices in the community, speaking knowledgeably and persuasively about the good work performed by your organization.

The Stories of the Chesapeake: the heritage area for Caroline, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot counties will hold a volunteers workshop 10 AM, October 15, 2019 at Adkins Arboretum, Eveland Road, Ridgely, Maryland. This free workshop includes presentations from Robert Forloney,Allison Speight from the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, and Jenny Houghton and Ginna Tierman from Adkins Arboretum.

Space is limited. RSVP to 410-778-1460 or info@storiesofthechesapeake.org