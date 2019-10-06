Small Grants Available from the Stories of the Chespeake Heritage Area

Do you have a project in need of a wee bit of funding? Trying to find funding for planning, design, or research as the first phase of a major project? The Stories of the Chesapeake Small Grant program may be the answer to your quest. We are pleased to be able to provide small grants up to $5000 for heritage projects within the Stories of the Chesapeake Heritage Area. Recent grants include oral histories, walking tour brochures, interpretative panels, and publication of research.

Eligible activities must address or complete a priority activity identified in and consistent with the goals, objectives, strategies and actions outlined in the Stories of the Chesapeake Heritage Area Management Plan, which can be found at www.storiesofthechesapeake.org

Eligible projects include planning; design; the development and presentation of interpretive exhibits, interpretive signage, materials, or other relevant products which promote, interpret and preserve the resources found in the heritage area; and new or pilot programs that encourage revitalization of and reinvestment in heritage area resources such as seminars, conferences, performances, reenactments, commemorations, and festivals.

Capital projects (i.e., “bricks and mortar” renovations, new construction, or purchase of property) are not eligible for a small grant.

Organizations must provide a dollar for dollar match and verify that the project may be completed by July 1, 2020.

Applications must be postmarked by October 11, 2019.

The application and instructions may be found on the Stories of the Chesapeake Heritage Area website: www.storiesofthechesapeake.org

Please feel free to call – 410-778-1460 or email info@storiesofthechesapeake.org with any questions.