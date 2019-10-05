UMM Merrill School’s Lucy Dalglish on Freedom of Speech and Journalism

You have to hand it to the Aspen Wye Fellows, the Chesapeake Bay’s affiliate of the Aspen Institute, to time their lectures to the most current of current events. Year after year, the Fellows have brought to the Mid-Shore some of the country’s leading figures in the fields of policy, politics, law, and other world-renowned experts to join in what Aspen calls “global dialogue” of issues and ideas.

A few weeks ago, that tradition continued with the appearance of Lucy Dalglish, dean of UMM’s Philip Merrill College of Journalism, at Easton’s Temple B’nai Israel to talk about the challenging role of journalism in the 21st century.

The Spy was invited to talk to Dean Dalglish just prior to her addressing the Fellows about the state of journalism, its role in protecting freedom of speech, and the need to find a new and updated business model for America’s threatened newspapers. She also talks about the challenge facing college campuses to ensure that the right of free speech is preserved, even for the most repugnant points of view.

This video is approximately four minutes in length. For more information about the Aspen Fellows please go here.