Adkins Arboretum Offers Fall Botanical Art Programs

Join artists Lee D’Zmura and Anna Harding for botanical art programs offered this fall at Adkins Arboretum.

Color Pencil I is a three-part series offered Fridays, Oct. 18 to Nov. 1 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Participants will learn basic color pencil techniques through demonstrations, exercises that explore application and tonal effects, and individual projects. The program is $165 for Arboretum members and $195 for non-members. A list of materials is provided.

In Watercolor: Fall Leaves, participants will learn how botanical illustration depicts the botanical features of the subject while expressing its unique character through composition, design and interpretation. The workshop will explore the wonders of color and the fragility of the fall leaf; students will produce a study of a single leaf. The program is Fri., Nov. 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is $65 for Arboretum members and $80 for non-members. A list of materials is provided.

D’Zmura and Harding will co-teach both programs. An award-winning botanical artist whose experience as a landscape architect enriches her watercolors, D’Zmura received her certificate in botanical art from the Brookside Gardens School of Botanical Art and Illustration. Her work is in collections throughout the country. Harding, who has studied botanical art for nearly a decade, works on paper and drafting film with colored pencils and graphite. She is a member of the St. Michaels Art League and the Working Artist Forum.

Advance registration is required at adkinsarboretum.org or by calling 410-634-2847, ext. 0.

Adkins Arboretum is a 400-acre native garden and preserve at the headwaters of the Tuckahoe Creek in Caroline County. Open year round, the Arboretum offers educational programs for all ages about nature and gardening. For more information about programs, visit adkinsarboretum.org or call 410-634-2847, ext. 0.