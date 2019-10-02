The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

You are here: Home / Arts / Arts Portal Notes / RiverArts Minute: Artist Rob Glebe On Wall Art During Studio Tour

RiverArts Minute: Artist Rob Glebe On Wall Art During Studio Tour

by Leave a Comment

Share

Nationally known metal Artist Rob Glebe discusses how he creates the new and unique wall art that will be on display in his studio during the 20th Annual Chestertown RiverArts Studio Tour Oct 19, 20, 26 & 27.

This year’s Chestertown RiverArts Studio Tour, features 63 artists at 37 tour stops throughout Chestertown and the surrounding communities.  There will be something for everyone, from painting and sculpture, to metal and jewelry and more.  This is your chance to hear their inspirations and see their techniques as you meet the makers of the finest handcrafted art and craft of Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

For more information visit the Studio Tour Website: www.studiotour.chestertownriverarts.org Or drop by: Chestertown RiverArts 315 High Street, Suite 108 Chestertown, MD 21620 410-778-6300 Chestertownrverarts.org

|

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

×

Make a DonationMaybe later

×
We're glad you're enjoying The Chestertown Spy.

Sign up for the the free email blast to see what's new in the Spy. It's delivered right to your inbox at 3PM sharp.

Sign up here.