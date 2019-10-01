Kent Attainable Housing Teams Up with Maryland Rural Development Corporation

Kent Attainable Housing has a commitment to helping low income families purchase an affordable home. Part of this challenge is to ensure that first time home buyers understand the financial and maintenance commitment of owning a home. So when Kent Attainable Housing learned that the Maryland Rural Development Corporation (MRDC) regularly sponsored a First-time Home Buyers workshop, they made completing the workshop a requirement to buy a Kent Attainable home. MRDC’s upcoming workshop is scheduled for two Saturday mornings on October 12 and October 19 at the Chestertown branch of the public library in the Yellow Building from 9:00 to 1:00 which will include lunch.

Organized by Tammy Duff, MRDC Deputy Director, and Shirley Hicks, MRDC Housing Counselor whose office is located at 115 South Lynchburg Street in Chestertown, the workshop features trainers Chris Farquhar, a lending specialist with Annie Mac, and Debbie Houck, a real estate specialist and realtor with Exit Gold Realty, who help prospective home buyers understand the responsibility of owning a home and the process involved in securing a loan.

This workshop is open to anyone interested in learning more about home ownership regardless of their interest in applying for Kent Attainable homes. Attendees should call Shirley Hicks at 410 778 1100 to register for this free workshop.

Shirley Hicks is a HUD certified housing counselor whose charge includes supporting low income families buying their first home, helping them work though the loan process and providing counseling for financial and credit issues. Kent Attainable Housing is working closely with Hicks as she helps applicants secure USDA, Fannie Mae and Maryland Mortgage Program loans for low income applicants.

In addition to attending the First-time Home Buyer workshop, Kent Attainable Housing applicants must meet the following criteria:

• Have an income of at least $24,000 and not more than 50% of the Kent County median income which is calculated by number of people in the household. For a family of four, the maximum income would be $37,850.

• Be able to pay an affordable mortgage

• Have a need for a safe, affordable, decent home.

• Be willing to partner with Kent Attainable Housing by volunteering 50 hours of time to their education of home ownership and financial literacy as well as some sweat equity in the building and landscaping of their home.

Families interested in being eligible for a Kent Attainable home should call 443 282 0622 to request an orientation to the selection process and criteria as well as a homebuyer eligibility questionnaire to fill out and return.

MRDC is a private non-profit organization that has been providing services in response to the needs of rural, low-income households and communities since 1979. Led by executive director, Chris Benzing, MRDC’s activities benefit low-income communities and individuals throughout rural Maryland. Since 1986, MRDC has served as Caroline, Cecil, and Kent Counties’ official Community Action Agency.