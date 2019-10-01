Easterseals Celebrates 100 Years of Service at Annual Dinner

At their Annual Dinner on October 10, 2019, Easterseals Delaware & Maryland’s Eastern Shore, a leading provider of services for children and adults with disabilities and their families, will join a national celebration of the 100th anniversary of Easterseals as an indispensable resource for people and families living with disabilities.

Rotary District 7630 will be presented with the Easterseals Drex Jones Volunteer Award at the dinner, to be held at the Chase Center on the Riverfront. Latoya Romeus, along with her son, Isaiah, who receives Easterseals children’s therapy services, will share her family’s experience with Easterseals. A cocktail reception will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner and program at 6:30 p.m.

The Drex Jones Volunteer Award is given to an individual/group in recognition of sustained efforts that have had a significant impact on the quality of life for people with disabilities. Rotary District 7630 is one of Easterseals Camp Fairlee’s strongest supporters. Rotary 7630 has raised more than $1 million since 1991 to support services for people with disabilities at Camp Fairlee. Over 40 Rotary Clubs in Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore provide financial support through campership grants and in-kind donations, as well as thousands of hours of volunteer time.

For more information or to attend the dinner, contact: Stephanie DiMartine at 302-221-2065 or sdimartine@esdel.org.

For 100 years nationally, Easterseals has served as an indispensable resource for individuals with disabilities, veterans, seniors and their families. Easterseals Delaware & Maryland’s Eastern Shore offers a range of services, including children’s therapies, assistive technology, recreational camping, day programs for adults with physical or intellectual disabilities, and respite services for caregivers. To learn more about how your local Easterseals helps children and adults with disabilities, call 1-800-677-3800 or visit www.de.easterseals.com.