The Historical Society of Kent County is Seeking an Executive Director

“We are looking for a dynamic person to lead our members, our volunteers, and our part-time staffers as we seek to expand our programs to reach more folk in every part of Kent County,” said Barbara Jorgenson, the Society’s first vice president and chair of its search committee.

The executive director position will serve as the key communicator and the public face of the Historical Society and be responsible for managing Society operations and staff, as well as working closely with the Board of Directors and Society committees.

Qualifications include the ability to embrace and enthusiastically communicate the Society’s mission, a demonstrated rapport and understanding of the Kent County community, managerial and leadership skills to ensure that the Society’s programs and initiatives are successful, and the ability to develop new revenue sources through fundraising and marketing. A college degree or prior knowledge and experience in the Society’s work or an applicable subject matter or in a non-profit museum are essential.

The executive director position is designed to be 25 hours per week, working onsite at the Bordley History Center Wednesday-Friday and attending all Society-sponsored events.

Resumes and a letter of application should be sent to director@kentcountyhistory.org or to Director, Historical Society of Kent County, P.O. Box 665, Chestertown, MD 21620. For more information on the Society, visit the Society’s website at www.kentcountyhistory.org.

The Historical Society of Kent County was founded in 1936 to collect, preserve, and share information pertaining to the rich history of Kent County. Its headquarters is the Bordley History Center located at 301 High Street, which houses its first-floor museum and gift shop and its second-floor research library and offices. The Society sponsors History Happy Hour each First Friday with a talk on local or regional history, the annual Historic House Tour now in its 49th year, walking tours, and periodic garden parties at historic private homes. The Society created the Legacy Day celebration, now co-produced with Sumner Hall.