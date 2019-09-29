Kent Community Breakfast Group on October 3

Kent Community Breakfast Group will meet on October 3rd, 7:30am at Holiday Inn Express, Chestertown. Darran Tilghman will speak on the subject of how to plant a river friendly yard. What wants to grow in our environment What will benefit the ecology and wildlife of our region. Enjoy a beautiful yard without needless high cost maintenance.

Plan to arrive in time to enjoy a delicious Holiday Inn Express Breakfast with us.