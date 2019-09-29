Kent Community Breakfast Group on October 3

Kent Community Breakfast Group will meet on October 3rd, 7:30am at Holiday Inn Express, Chestertown. Darran Tilghman will speak on the subject of how to plant a river friendly yard. What wants to grow in our environment What will benefit the ecology and wildlife of our region. Enjoy a beautiful yard without needless high cost maintenance.
Do you have a good idea for a CBG Program? Please let us hear from you.
Visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KentCBG/
Plan to arrive in time to enjoy a delicious Holiday Inn Express Breakfast with us.
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.