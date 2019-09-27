MassoniArt Launches New “Online Shop”

MassoniArt, respected by artists & collectors throughout the Mid-Atlantic region for over 30 years, is proud to announce the creation of its online gallery shop. The new shop is accessible through the gallery’s website at MassoniArt.com or may be reached directly at massoniart.squarespace.com.

Collectors and interior designers now have the opportunity to shop at their convenience – anytime and anywhere. All of our online inventory can be shipped throughout the US. We are also happy to work with you on any international shipping requests. All artwork is shipped unframed but matted and shrink wrapped for protection.

For our “maiden voyage” in online representation we have selected two of our most popular artists – Marc Castelli and Michael Kahn.

Known throughout the world for his realistic depiction of life on the Chesapeake Bay, Marc Castelli’s stunning watercolors of the workboats, watermen and historic Chesapeake Bay log canoes have been coveted by collectors at the Carla Massoni Gallery in Chestertown, Maryland for over twenty-five years. Castelli is considered a master of his genre. He is on the water over 100 days a year gathering material to paint. Forty years of crewing on racing sailboats, and over twenty years actively participating on workboats has enabled him to get past the spectator view that represents the majority of marine and regional art.

Also featured are Michael Kahn’s stunning seascape and sailing photographs. With his 1950’s camera, Michael travels extensively to photograph the world’s finest boats and pristine seascapes. With a distinctive sense of composition and attention to tonal relationships, the emotional force exhibited in Michael’s photographs has allowed him to be one of the most memorable photographers of our time.

New work by gallery artists will be added to the collection online thru the year. We hope that you will find this service helpful as a resource to review and purchase artwork. If you are a collector or designer who prefers to work with Carla Massoni personally please email info@massoniart.com or call the MassoniArt Gallery at 410.778.7330.