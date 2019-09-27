Celebrating the Makers by Craig Fuller

Serving as the chairman of the Academy Art Museum’s annual Craft Show for the past two years has been an honor and a pleasure. In so many ways over the next few days we will be telling the community what we are doing during the full 3-day Craft Show starting Friday, October 11th.

I’d like to take a moment and, from my perspective, tell you why we are doing it.

All of us on the Craft Show team share a passion for art and a true appreciation for those making the work presented to a few thousand people attending the Craft Show. We selected this year’s theme, Celebrating the Makers, as an expression of our respect for the seventy artists bringing their unique art forms to our community. We hold this annual event (for the 22nd time) to support the makers of these unique expressions of art so they may be recognized, appreciated and, indeed, have their work purchased by members our community.

Our three-day opportunity is in every sense an opportunity for the makers and members of the community to come together. It is an opportunity to appreciate the fine work and skills of the makers. And, it is an opportunity to support the wonderful artists chosen to be part of our show.

It is also true that we build a meaningful event in an effort to build support for the Academy Art Museum as it pursues its mission over the course of the next year.

A very important part of the mission relates to education. And, increasingly I’ve come to appreciate that this, too, is a vital aspect of the Craft Show. As people attend over the three days they realize that individuals of all ages have found a way to pursue a passion. Their work, their craft and the artistic designs they pursue serve as models to young and old alike that there is a path for those who wish to dedicate themselves to art and craft.

We have tried to do more than just create a theme, “Celebrating the Makers.” We are now approaching 200,000 views of our Craft Show Facebook page where we share the stories of the makers coming to the Show. And, through podcasts, we allow the artists themselves to tell their stories and why they look forward to being in Easton for the Craft Show. Every podcast causes those of us working on the Craft Show to redouble our efforts as the artists’ messages are so personal and touching.

So, these are some of the reasons why we do what we do.

We all hope you will join the effort to Celebrate the Makers by visiting the 22nd Annual Academy Art Museum Craft Show – October 11-13, 2019. See you at the Museum and the Waterfowl Building during the Show.

