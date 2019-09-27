Celebrate Environmental Stewardship at the 2019 Chesapeake Film Festival

Where better to start off an evening of local environmental films than at a reception hosted by four of the Chesapeake Bay’s strongest advocates: Eastern Shore Land Conservancy, ShoreRivers, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation and The Nature Conservancy.

The reception at the Eastern Shore Conservation Center on October 4 is part of the Chesapeake Film Festival and precedes the premiere of a series of four short documentaries about Eastern Shore rivers directed by local filmmakers Dave Harp and Sandy Cannon-Brown. Cruise with environmental stewards on the Choptank and Miles-Wye Rivers and paddle along with them on Nassawango Creek and the Sassafras River.

The 5:00 p.m. reception – with heavy hors d’oeuvres and wine and beer – is free to anyone holding a ticket for the films, which screen at 7:30 p.m. at the Avalon Theatre. A panel discussion led by the filmmakers and representatives of the host organizations – including Joe Fehrer of The Nature Conservancy, Matt Pluta and Zack Kelleher of ShoreRivers, and Alan Girard of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation – follows the screening.

For tickets, go to chesapeakefilmfestival.com and select Environmental Shorts 1 + Reception in the list of films. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for youth (under 18) and seniors (55 and up).

The Chesapeake Film Festival starts Thursday, October 3 and runs through October 10. The best value is a Festival Pass ($140), which is good for any or all of the 62 films in the festival. The ticket is transferable, so you can share with family members or friends. The Weekend Pass ($100) for all events Friday October 4 (including Environmental Shorts 1 + Reception) through Sunday October 6, is especially attractive to lovers of environmental films. On Sunday, October 6, the entire day at 447 Gallery in Cambridge is devoted to environmental films. Films at the Talbot County Free Library on Saturday, October 5 are, as the name implies, free, but reservations are recommended for another day of environmental films.

For a complete listing of films and to purchase tickets go to chesapeakefilmfestival.com.