Remembering Darryl “Bubba” Simmons

Darryl T. “Bubba” Simmons of Worton, MD died on September 22, 2019 at UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown. He was 53.

He was born in Chestertown, the son of the late Gloria Johnson and Raymond Johnson.

Bubba was a graduate of Kent County High School class of 1984 where he excelled in Football and Baseball. He married LaTanya “Tammy” Cotton in 1993.

Bubba worked with the Carter Center as a Juvenile Justice Facilitator through the State of Maryland. He retired in 2006 after 10 years. He was the owner and head chef of “Bubba-Que” Catering from the late 90’s until his illness.

Bubba was known for always giving, to people, always helping people, and always feeding people. He adored the “apple of his eye”, his granddaughter Summer.

In addition to his wife he is survived by daughters: Shawnte’ Harmon of Chestertown, MD, Deshanna Cotton of Millington, MD, his mother-in-law: Anna Cotton, a sister-in-law: Doretha Cotton along with his granddaughter: Summer Harmon.

A service of remembrance will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Fellows, Helfenbein, and Newnam Funeral Home 130 Speer Road Chestertown, MD where relatives and friends may call from 10:00 AM to 12:00 noon. Light refreshments will follow in the Dogwood Reception Center.