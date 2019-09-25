Rock Hall Veterinary Hospital is Open for Patients

More than 100 people and pets gathered to celebrate the Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening of Rock Hall Veterinary Hospital this past Saturday, September 23. Meg Scott, D.V.M., and John McGowan, Veterinary Technician, cut the ribbon. The Rock Hall Animal Hospital is located 6270 Rock Hall Rd, Rock Hall, MD 21661. The hospital is open Monday-Saturday, but closed on Wednesday.

Dr. Scott and her husband George Barnett are sailors. “The boat moved here first,” Dr. Scott explained. “We followed.”

Dr. Scott sold her practice in New Jersey and she and her husband moved to Kent County to retire, but after a time decided to return to practicing veterinary medicine. The couple bought the building a year ago, renovated it, and are now open. George Barnett serves as the hospital administrator.

When asked how this mixes with retirement, Dr. Scott responded, “It doesn’t. I am having to slip out of retirement to do this.”

“We are excited to have another new business opening in the Rock Hall area and pleased to welcome an experienced veterinarian to the community,” Cindy Genther, Secretary, Greater Rock Hall Business Association, remarked in an interview.