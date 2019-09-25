Remembering Wayne Bennett

R. Wayne Bennett of Chestertown, MD, passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at his home. He was 72. Born on November 26, 1946 in Chestertown, he was the son of the late Roland Lee and Ethel Sewell Bennett. He graduated from Chestertown High School, class of 1964 and served in the United States Army as a paratrooper and was honorably discharged. He returned and married Mary Lee Dixon in 1969.

Bennett was a familiar figure in the Maple Avenue corridor. In 1971, he and his brother, Mike started Bennett’s Mobil and Bennett’s Getty Gas Station, which became known as Bennett’s on the corner of Maple and Washington Ave. He would later expand his operations when he acquired the former Fletcher’s Service Station, now the site of the 7-11 at the corner of Cross and Maple streets. He met his customers every day and employed full service attendants up until he removed the fuel pumps recently.

He was a member of the American Legion, Post # 246 in Betterton. He loved to play cards, travel and was a true family man. In addition to his wife, Mary Lee Bennett, he is survived by a son, Wayne and wife Libby Bennett of Chestertown; three brothers, Barry Bennett of Fairlee, Kerry Bennett of Chestertown and Danny Bennett of Tolchester; two grandchildren, Morgan and her husband Frankie Blyman of Galena and R. B. Bennett, III of Chestertown; and a great grandson, Wade Blyman. He was predeceased by his daughter, Dawn Lee Ash and two brothers, Lee Bennett of Delaware, Mike Bennett of Chestertown.

Services will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, 130 Speer Road in Chestertown, where relatives and friends may call two hours prior (12-2pm). Interment will be in Chester Cemetery, following the service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Kent and Queen Anne’s Rescue Squad, P.O Box 126, Chestertown, MD 21620 or Chestertown Vol. Fire Co., P.O. Box 296, Chestertown, MD 21620.