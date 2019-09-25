Middle School Matters with Phyllis Fagell at The Garfield Center for the Arts

Kent School and Radcliffe Creek School in Chestertown have partnered to bring noted licensed clinical professional counselor, school counselor, and journalist, Phyllis Fagell to speak at The Garfield Center for the Arts on Tuesday, October 16 at 6:00 p.m. Admission is free, and the public is invited to attend. The Garfield Center is located at 210 High Street in Chestertown.

If you are concerned about your child’s transition from childhood to adolescence or wonder how to navigate this new world with your Middle School student, Phyllis Fagell will answer these questions and more. This is a critical stage of rapid change and one that should be celebrated. In her book, Middle School Matters: The 10 Key Skills Kids Need to Thrive in Middle School and Beyond – and How Parents Can Help, Fagell tackles the most common questions and struggles with an evidence-based, commonsense guide that gives you the tools to help your child.

In Middle School Matters, Fagell helps parents use the middle school years as a training ground to teach kids the key skills they’ll need to thrive now and in the future, including making good friend choices, negotiating conflict, regulating emotions, acting as their own advocates, and more.

Fagell is a regular contributor to the On Parenting column for The Washington Post. She currently serves as the school counselor for Sheridan School in Washington, DC and provides therapy in private practice at the Chrysalis Group, Inc.

Nancy Mugele, Head of School at Kent School, said, “Phyllis wrote Middle School Matters to change the paradigm that Middle School years can often be the most difficult for children and their parents to manage. She illustrates so simply and beautifully that teaching kindness and resiliency will help students emerge as confident, self-aware, and accepting humans. I am excited to have Phyllis join our community to share her wisdom.”

Meg Bamford, Head of School at Radcliffe Creek School, said, “Phyllis’ insightful book provides a practical guide for parents and educators to help their children navigate their middle school years. We feel so lucky to partner with Kent School to welcome such a well-known author who has been so successful in her own practice of helping children to thrive during these very critical years. It will be a wonderful evening.”

Ms. Fagell’s lecture is made possible by the Kudner Leyon Memorial Endowment at Kent School, the Radcliffe Creek School and the Garfield Center for the Arts. While admission is free, pre-registration is encouraged by calling 410-778-4100 ext. 100 or emailing rsvp@kentschool.org Books will be available for sale and signing.

